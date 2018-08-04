Insider Selling: Loblaw Companies Ltd (L) Insider Sells C$29,115.09 in Stock

Loblaw Companies Ltd (TSE:L) insider Sarah Ruth Davis sold 423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$68.83, for a total value of C$29,115.09.

Loblaw Companies opened at C$68.05 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Loblaw Companies Ltd has a 12-month low of C$63.03 and a 12-month high of C$70.39.

Get Loblaw Companies alerts:

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.95 by C($0.01). Loblaw Companies had a return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of C$10.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.29 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th.

Several brokerages have recently commented on L. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$71.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$82.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. TD Securities upped their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$81.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Desjardins upped their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$76.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$78.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Loblaw Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$78.22.

About Loblaw Companies

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, credit card, insurance brokerage, gift card, and telecommunication services in Canada. It operates through three segments: Retail, Financial Services, and Choice Properties.

Read More: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.