Insider Selling: Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (KALU) CEO Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) CEO Jack A. Hockema sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total value of $671,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jack A. Hockema also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

On Friday, May 25th, Jack A. Hockema sold 9,000 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.64, for a total value of $977,760.00.

KALU stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,828. Kaiser Aluminum Corp. has a 1 year low of $90.93 and a 1 year high of $119.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.65.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.10. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $415.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Kaiser Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum Corp. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 26th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 25th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is presently 43.22%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KALU. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum in the 2nd quarter worth $15,122,000. Robecosam AG boosted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 290,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,261,000 after purchasing an additional 127,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 557.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 82,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,287,000 after purchasing an additional 69,634 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 186.7% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,088,000 after purchasing an additional 63,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 352,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,517,000 after purchasing an additional 60,831 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently commented on KALU. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kaiser Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine lowered Kaiser Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. BidaskClub lowered Kaiser Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kaiser Aluminum from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Kaiser Aluminum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.88.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.