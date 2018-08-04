Insider Selling: Forward Air Co. (FWRD) VP Sells $896,357.22 in Stock

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) VP Glenn A. Adelaar sold 14,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $896,357.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,605,705.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Forward Air opened at $62.81 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Forward Air Co. has a 1-year low of $49.88 and a 1-year high of $64.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 1.39.
Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Forward Air had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $330.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Forward Air Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Stephens set a $70.00 target price on Forward Air and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.80.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWRD. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 1,075.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 281.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the first quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Forward Air
Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-than-truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).
