Insider Selling: Forward Air Co. (FWRD) VP Sells $896,357.22 in Stock

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) VP Glenn A. Adelaar sold 14,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $896,357.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,605,705.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Forward Air opened at $62.81 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Forward Air Co. has a 1-year low of $49.88 and a 1-year high of $64.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 1.39.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Forward Air had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $330.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Forward Air Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 22nd. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.42%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Stephens set a $70.00 target price on Forward Air and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWRD. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 1,075.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 281.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the first quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-than-truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

