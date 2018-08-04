Insider Selling: Corning Incorporated (GLW) EVP Sells $1,501,628.70 in Stock

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) EVP Clark S. Kinlin sold 45,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total transaction of $1,501,628.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,411,364.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Corning opened at $32.84 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.23. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $35.10. The firm has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.40.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Corning had a negative net margin of 8.32% and a positive return on equity of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.86%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Corning during the second quarter worth $30,286,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its position in Corning by 23.2% during the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 5,620,258 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $156,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,746 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the first quarter worth $26,256,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Corning by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,625,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,522,963,000 after acquiring an additional 803,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the second quarter worth $21,384,000. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Guggenheim set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Corning and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.68.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty glasses, ceramics, and related materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Display Technologies, Optical Communications, Environmental Technologies, Specialty Materials, and Life Sciences.

Read More: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.