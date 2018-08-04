Insider Selling: Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) Director Sells $425,260,000.00 in Stock

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Director Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc sold 22,000,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $425,260,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices opened at $18.49 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.04 and a 52 week high of $20.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 231.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 3.08.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 52.84%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 30,042,756 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $301,930,000 after acquiring an additional 7,966,623 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 8,715,076 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $87,587,000 after buying an additional 121,900 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,311.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,700,103 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $67,336,000 after buying an additional 6,225,267 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,116,027 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,309,000 after buying an additional 239,555 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,892,393 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $39,119,000 after buying an additional 238,603 shares during the period. 63.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.85.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The company's products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

