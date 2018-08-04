Insider Buying: VBI Vaccines Inc (VBIV) CEO Buys 16,800 Shares of Stock

VBI Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ:VBIV) CEO Jeff Baxter acquired 16,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.28 per share, for a total transaction of $38,304.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 211,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,003.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jeff Baxter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 24th, Jeff Baxter acquired 11,000 shares of VBI Vaccines stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.99 per share, for a total transaction of $32,890.00.

On Friday, May 11th, Jeff Baxter acquired 7,100 shares of VBI Vaccines stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.91 per share, for a total transaction of $20,661.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VBIV opened at $2.07 on Friday. VBI Vaccines Inc has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.75.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter. VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 53.12% and a negative net margin of 6,175.95%. research analysts predict that VBI Vaccines Inc will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VBIV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of VBI Vaccines from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of VBI Vaccines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 18,760 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 24,072 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 78,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 15,557 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines in the second quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 29,212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a third-generation hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns; and eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines that closely mimic the target virus.

