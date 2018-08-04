Insider Buying: Torq Resources Inc (TORQ) Director Purchases 35,500 Shares of Stock

Torq Resources Inc (CVE:TORQ) Director Ivan Bebek acquired 35,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,975.00.

Ivan Bebek also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 26th, Ivan Bebek acquired 15,000 shares of Torq Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,750.00.

Torq Resources opened at C$0.48 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Torq Resources Inc has a 1-year low of C$0.43 and a 1-year high of C$0.78.

Torq Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in North America and Europe. The company holds interest in the Speedway Gold Project covering an area of 1,080 hectares located in western Utah; and the West Mercur gold project covering an area of 43,000 hectares in Salt Lake city.

