Insider Buying: Smiths Group plc (SMIN) Insider Acquires 779 Shares of Stock

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) insider George Buckley bought 779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,606 ($21.10) per share, for a total transaction of £12,510.74 ($16,437.71).

LON SMIN opened at GBX 1,594 ($20.94) on Friday. Smiths Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,442 ($18.95) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,697 ($22.30).

Get Smiths Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on SMIN shares. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Smiths Group from GBX 1,710 ($22.47) to GBX 1,690 ($22.20) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Numis Securities upgraded shares of Smiths Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($22.99) target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,751 ($23.01).

Smiths Group plc designs, manufactures, and sells various products and services for the threat and contraband detection, medical devices, energy, communications, and engineered components markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek divisions.

Further Reading: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Smiths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.