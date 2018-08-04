Insider Buying: Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK) Director Buys 25,000 Shares of Stock

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Director Filip Balcaen bought 25,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $183.45 per share, for a total transaction of $4,586,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,357.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Filip Balcaen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 27th, Filip Balcaen purchased 50,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $183.02 per share, for a total transaction of $9,151,000.00.

On Monday, May 14th, Filip Balcaen purchased 25,912 shares of Mohawk Industries stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $209.89 per share, for a total transaction of $5,438,669.68.

On Wednesday, May 9th, Filip Balcaen purchased 10,046 shares of Mohawk Industries stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $209.82 per share, for a total transaction of $2,107,851.72.

Shares of Mohawk Industries traded up $0.19, reaching $186.61, during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. 1,028,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,524,230. The company has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $177.00 and a one year high of $286.85.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.72 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 21.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,123,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,259 shares in the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 85.4% in the first quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 1,350,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,510,000 after acquiring an additional 622,002 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 0.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,199,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,162,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,054,000 after acquiring an additional 19,025 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 23.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,096,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,932,000 after acquiring an additional 206,062 shares during the period. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Mohawk Industries from $290.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Raymond James cut Mohawk Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Mohawk Industries from $275.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 target price on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.07.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

