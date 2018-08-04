Insider Buying: I Minerals Inc (IMA) Insider Buys 150,000 Shares of Stock

I Minerals Inc (CVE:IMA) insider Matthew James Anderson bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.10 per share, with a total value of C$15,000.00.
CVE:IMA traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$0.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,000 shares.
I Minerals Company Profile
See Also: Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for I Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.