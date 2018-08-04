Insider Buying: I Minerals Inc (IMA) Insider Buys 150,000 Shares of Stock

I Minerals Inc (CVE:IMA) insider Matthew James Anderson bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.10 per share, with a total value of C$15,000.00.

CVE:IMA traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$0.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,000 shares.

I Minerals Company Profile

I-Minerals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for feldspar, quartz, and kaolinitic clays, primarily kaolinite and halloysite. It holds a 100% interest in the Helmer-Bovill industrial minerals property comprising 11 mineral leases covering an area of 5,140.64 acres located in the Latah County, Idaho.

