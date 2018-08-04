Insider Buying: F.N.B. Corp (FNB) Director Purchases $19,530.00 in Stock

F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) Director Pamela A. Bena bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.02 per share, with a total value of $19,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,515. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:FNB opened at $13.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. F.N.B. Corp has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $14.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.89.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. F.N.B. had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $304.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.86 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that F.N.B. Corp will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 17.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 24,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 31.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 28.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 1.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 277,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,728,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 38.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,767 shares during the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded F.N.B. from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine downgraded F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Raymond James downgraded F.N.B. from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.33.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Consumer Finance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.