Inovalon (INOV) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $8.65, but opened at $10.80. Inovalon shares last traded at $12.35, with a volume of 2646083 shares changing hands.

The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $152.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.09 million. Inovalon had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a positive return on equity of 3.76%. Inovalon’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS.

INOV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Inovalon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Inovalon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

In other Inovalon news, Director Lee D. Roberts bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.54 per share, with a total value of $105,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 91,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,614.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Keith R. Dunleavy bought 118,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,169,380.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,753 shares in the company, valued at $3,158,842.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 164,753 shares of company stock worth $1,641,207 in the last three months. Insiders own 50.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Inovalon during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Inovalon during the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Inovalon during the 1st quarter valued at $181,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Inovalon by 395.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 14,102 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in Inovalon during the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. 29.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 54.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.08.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering a data-driven transformation from volume-based to value-based models in the healthcare industry. The company's platform enables the assessment and enhancement of clinical and quality outcomes and financial performance.

