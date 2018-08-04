Innodata Inc (INOD) Major Shareholder Acquires $23,012.65 in Stock

Innodata Inc (NASDAQ:INOD) major shareholder Nauman Sabeeh Toor acquired 20,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $23,012.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,873.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Nauman Sabeeh Toor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 30th, Nauman Sabeeh Toor acquired 20,000 shares of Innodata stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $23,000.00.

INOD opened at $1.16 on Friday. Innodata Inc has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Innodata had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $14.12 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Innodata stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innodata Inc (NASDAQ:INOD) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 681,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 134,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.63% of Innodata worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 21.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Innodata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd.

Innodata Company Profile

Innodata Inc, a digital services and solutions company, provides technology solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Innodata Advanced Data Solutions (IADS), and Media Intelligence Solutions (MIS). The DDS segment produces and distributes e-books; develops new digital information products; and provides operational support services for existing digital information products and systems, including content aggregation, extraction, encoding, indexing and abstracting, fabrication, and distribution.

