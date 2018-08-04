Inland Real Estate (IRC) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Finds

Headlines about Inland Real Estate (NYSE:IRC) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Inland Real Estate earned a news sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 44.8740179436964 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NYSE:IRC remained flat at $$10.61 during midday trading on Friday. Inland Real Estate has a 1 year low of $7.96 and a 1 year high of $10.92.

About Inland Real Estate

IRC Retail Centers, Inc, formerly Inland Real Estate Corporation, is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns, operates and develops open-air neighborhood, community and power shopping centers and single tenant retail properties located throughout the Central and Southeastern United States.

