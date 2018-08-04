Ingredion (INGR) Issues FY18 Earnings Guidance

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.50-7.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.52.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Ingredion in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingredion from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Vertical Group upgraded shares of Ingredion from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ingredion from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $131.60.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Ingredion opened at $98.66 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Ingredion has a 1-year low of $95.01 and a 1-year high of $146.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.69.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Ingredion had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingredion will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 2nd were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

In related news, Chairman Ilene S. Gordon sold 28,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total value of $3,132,937.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 252,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,083,549.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

See Also: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.