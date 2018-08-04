Ingredion Inc (INGR) Receives $125.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $125.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on INGR shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Ingredion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Ingredion from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Citigroup downgraded Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th.

In other Ingredion news, Chairman Ilene S. Gordon sold 28,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total value of $3,132,937.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 252,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,083,549.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INGR. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $333,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 657.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 156,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares during the period. Weybosset Research & Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 180.7% in the 1st quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 67,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,684,000 after acquiring an additional 43,359 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,188,000. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

INGR opened at $98.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.69. Ingredion has a 52-week low of $95.01 and a 52-week high of $146.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Ingredion had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Ingredion will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

