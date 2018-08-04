ING Groep NV Plans Special Dividend of $0.28 (ING)

ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING) declared a special dividend on Friday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.2799 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 10th.

ING Groep has a payout ratio of 29.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ING Groep to earn $1.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.5%.

Shares of ING Groep stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $14.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,447,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,604,676. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. ING Groep has a 1 year low of $14.14 and a 1 year high of $20.58. The firm has a market cap of $58.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.23.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. ING Groep had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 28.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter. sell-side analysts expect that ING Groep will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ING shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine cut ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

