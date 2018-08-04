Infineon Technologies (IFXA) Given a €23.50 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) has been given a €23.50 ($27.65) target price by research analysts at Independent Research in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Independent Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cfra set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Infineon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €25.05 ($29.47).

ETR IFXA opened at €19.70 ($23.18) on Thursday. Infineon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a fifty-two week high of €20.42 ($24.02).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, and Americas. It operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Chip Card & Security.

