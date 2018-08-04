Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China (IDCBY) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 5th.

OTCMKTS:IDCBY traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.63. The company had a trading volume of 62,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,695. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.24. Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China has a twelve month low of $13.51 and a twelve month high of $19.15.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited provides various banking products and services primarily in China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.

