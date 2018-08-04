Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (IAG) Price Target Lowered to C$62.00 at National Bank Financial

Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (TSE:IAG) had its target price decreased by National Bank Financial from C$66.00 to C$62.00 in a research note published on Friday morning. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser.’s Q3 2018 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $5.46 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $5.93 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on IAG. TD Securities cut their price objective on Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$67.00 to C$66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Desjardins set a C$60.00 price objective on Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$62.00 to C$60.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a C$60.00 price objective on Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$62.67.

Get Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. alerts:

Shares of TSE:IAG traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$53.96. 295,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,725. Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. has a fifty-two week low of C$48.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$62.01.

Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (TSE:IAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported C$1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.21 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$2.57 billion during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 3.75%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be given a $0.415 dividend. This is an increase from Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd.

In other news, insider Renée Laflamme bought 2,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$53.18 per share, with a total value of C$132,418.20. Also, insider Michel Tremblay sold 2,000 shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.89, for a total value of C$107,780.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 8,490 shares of company stock valued at $448,218 and sold 4,000 shares valued at $214,780.

Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. Company Profile

Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, doing business as, iA Financial Group, primarily provides various life and health insurance products in Canada. The company operates through four segments: Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, and Group Savings and Retirement.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.