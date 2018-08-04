Inditex (ITX) Given a €35.00 Price Target by Societe Generale Analysts

Societe Generale set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on Inditex (BME:ITX) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ITX. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.30 ($35.65) price target on Inditex and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank set a €32.50 ($38.24) price target on Inditex and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Inditex in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on Inditex and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.50 ($39.41) price target on Inditex and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €32.65 ($38.41).

Inditex opened at €25.76 ($30.31) on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. Inditex has a twelve month low of €23.00 ($27.06) and a twelve month high of €36.90 ($43.41).

Industria de Diseno Textil SA, known as Inditex SA, is a Spain-based company primarily engaged in the textile industry. The Company’s activities include the design, confection, manufacturing, distribution and retail of men, women and children apparel, footwear and fashion accessories, as well as home furnishings and household textile products.

