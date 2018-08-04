Independence Contract Drilling (ICD) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 23.25% and a negative return on equity of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $25.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.70 million.

Independence Contract Drilling traded up $0.08, reaching $4.03, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 78,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,285. Independence Contract Drilling has a 1-year low of $2.72 and a 1-year high of $5.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.35 million, a P/E ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Get Independence Contract Drilling alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ICD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independence Contract Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. B. Riley set a $8.00 price target on shares of Independence Contract Drilling and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Independence Contract Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Independence Contract Drilling currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.13.

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to optimize the development of various oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin.

Read More: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Contract Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Contract Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.