IMI plc (IMI) Declares Dividend of GBX 14.60

IMI plc (LON:IMI) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14.60 ($0.19) per share on Friday, September 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of IMI opened at GBX 1,166 ($15.32) on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. IMI has a 52-week low of GBX 1,093 ($14.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,453 ($19.09).

IMI (LON:IMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported GBX 32.90 ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 29.70 ($0.39) by GBX 3.20 ($0.04). IMI had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 23.97%.

In other IMI news, insider Roy Twite sold 2,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,087 ($14.28), for a total transaction of £26,642.37 ($35,005.08). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 34 shares of company stock valued at $38,004.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Thursday. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.39) price target on shares of IMI in a research note on Wednesday. Liberum Capital downgraded IMI to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC raised IMI to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 1,200 ($15.77) to GBX 1,350 ($17.74) in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IMI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,333.33 ($17.52).

IMI Company Profile

IMI plc designs, manufactures, and services engineered products that control the precise movement of fluids worldwide. The company's IMI Critical Engineering division offers critical flow control solutions. It provides anti-surge valve and actuator systems to liquefied natural gas compression facilities; integrated flow control systems for critical applications in fluid catalytic cracking; valves into the ethylene and polypropylene production processes, as well as delayed coking; actuation systems to operate industrial valves; and turbine by-pass valves for conventional and nuclear power plants.

