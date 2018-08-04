Illumina (ILMN) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ILMN. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Illumina from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Illumina from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Illumina from $261.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $289.81.

Shares of ILMN stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $332.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,520,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.51 billion, a PE ratio of 83.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.97. Illumina has a 12-month low of $189.15 and a 12-month high of $335.19.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.88 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 26.64% and a net margin of 20.88%. The business’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Illumina will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 1,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.00, for a total value of $391,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Francis A. Desouza sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.41, for a total value of $687,561.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,935 shares in the company, valued at $25,516,698.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,941 shares of company stock valued at $12,969,034. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,555 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,676 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at $306,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 762,186 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $180,196,000 after buying an additional 328,886 shares during the period. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 191,980 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $44,141,000 after buying an additional 37,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing by synthesis technology that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as allow the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

