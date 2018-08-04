Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) Stake Lessened by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 48,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,050,000 after purchasing an additional 25,328 shares during the period. Progressive Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 26.4% during the first quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 24,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 5,054 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 11.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.5% during the first quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 34,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth $274,000. 77.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ITW. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price (down from $170.00) on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank set a $152.00 price target on Illinois Tool Works and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $186.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.82.

In other news, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 1,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $140.85 per share, for a total transaction of $250,431.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $139.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $134.66 and a one year high of $179.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.25.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 56.74% and a net margin of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 47.34%.

Illinois Tool Works announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, August 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

