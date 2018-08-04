II-VI (IIVI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

According to Zacks, “II-VI Incorporated designs, manufactures and markets optical and opto-electronic components, devices and materials for infrared, near-infrared, visible light, x-ray and gamma ray instrumentation. The Company’s infrared optics business manufactures optical and opto-electronic components sold under the II-VI brand name and used primarily in CO2 lasers. The Company’s near-infrared optics business manufactures near-infrared & visible light products for industrial, scientific, military & medical instruments and laser gain materials and products for solid-state YAG and YLF lasers at the Company’s VLOC subsidiary. The Company’s military infrared optics business manufactures infrared products for military applications under the Exotic Electro-Optics brand name. “

Get II-VI alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of II-VI from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. B. Riley cut their price objective on II-VI from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded II-VI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital restated a buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of II-VI in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded II-VI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.69.

II-VI traded down $0.20, reaching $38.90, on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . The company’s stock had a trading volume of 926,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,990. II-VI has a twelve month low of $34.05 and a twelve month high of $53.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.02.

In other news, VP David G. Wagner sold 6,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $290,068.11. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,347,704.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 9,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $376,015.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 250,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,959,834.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA increased its holdings in shares of II-VI by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 437,587 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $19,013,000 after purchasing an additional 68,582 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in shares of II-VI by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 382,540 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,621,000 after purchasing an additional 78,580 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management increased its holdings in shares of II-VI by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 330,309 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,685 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of II-VI by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 249,474 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,839,000 after purchasing an additional 11,635 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of II-VI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,705,000. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

About II-VI

II-VI Incorporated provides engineered materials and optoelectronic components worldwide. The company is a vertically integrated manufacturing company that develops innovative products for various applications in the industrial, optical communications, military, life sciences, semiconductor equipment, and consumer markets.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on II-VI (IIVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.