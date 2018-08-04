II-VI (IIVI) Price Target Cut to $49.00

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) had its target price lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $54.00 to $49.00 in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.96% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on IIVI. ValuEngine downgraded shares of II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of II-VI from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of II-VI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. II-VI has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.69.
Shares of NASDAQ IIVI opened at $38.90 on Thursday. II-VI has a 52-week low of $34.05 and a 52-week high of $53.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.02.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of II-VI by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in II-VI by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 209,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,564,000 after acquiring an additional 22,600 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in II-VI by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,926 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in II-VI by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 181,850 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,438,000 after acquiring an additional 6,875 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new stake in II-VI in the 4th quarter valued at $897,000. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About II-VI
II-VI Incorporated provides engineered materials and optoelectronic components worldwide. The company is a vertically integrated manufacturing company that develops innovative products for various applications in the industrial, optical communications, military, life sciences, semiconductor equipment, and consumer markets.
Read More: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?
Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.