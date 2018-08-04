II-VI (IIVI) Price Target Cut to $49.00

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) had its target price lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $54.00 to $49.00 in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on IIVI. ValuEngine downgraded shares of II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of II-VI from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of II-VI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. II-VI has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.69.

Get II-VI alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IIVI opened at $38.90 on Thursday. II-VI has a 52-week low of $34.05 and a 52-week high of $53.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.02.

In other news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 9,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $376,015.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 250,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,959,834.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP David G. Wagner sold 6,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $290,068.11. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,347,704.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of II-VI by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in II-VI by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 209,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,564,000 after acquiring an additional 22,600 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in II-VI by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,926 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in II-VI by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 181,850 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,438,000 after acquiring an additional 6,875 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new stake in II-VI in the 4th quarter valued at $897,000. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About II-VI

II-VI Incorporated provides engineered materials and optoelectronic components worldwide. The company is a vertically integrated manufacturing company that develops innovative products for various applications in the industrial, optical communications, military, life sciences, semiconductor equipment, and consumer markets.

Read More: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.