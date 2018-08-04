IGM Financial (IGM) Cut to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning. Canaccord Genuity currently has C$42.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of C$45.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of IGM Financial to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 7th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of IGM Financial to C$47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IGM Financial currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$46.38.

IGM Financial opened at C$38.28 on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. IGM Financial has a one year low of C$36.53 and a one year high of C$45.82.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported C$0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$809.65 million for the quarter. IGM Financial had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 4.32%.

About IGM Financial

IGM Financial Inc manages and distributes investment funds and other managed asset products in Canada. The company operates through Investors Group, Mackenzie Investments, and Corporate and Other segments. The company also offers financial planning services, including investment, tax, retirement, education, risk management, and estate planning; strategic investment planning programs; mutual funds; managed asset and multi-manager investment programs; iProfile, a portfolio management program; and separately managed accounts and fee-based brokerage accounts.

