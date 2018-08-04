Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Sells 10,352 Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,352 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 85.5% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000.

FXI stock opened at $42.14 on Friday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.23 and a fifty-two week high of $54.00.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

