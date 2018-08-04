Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Purchases 2,907 Shares of Baxter International Inc (BAX)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,199 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BAX. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 3,088.9% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Ostrum Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International during the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 84.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International during the second quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 71.9% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Baxter International opened at $72.35 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Baxter International Inc has a twelve month low of $59.36 and a twelve month high of $76.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $38.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.77.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. Baxter International had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Baxter International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.65%.

In other Baxter International news, SVP Brik V. Eyre sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $1,411,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 85,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,006,565.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carole J. Shapazian sold 6,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.79, for a total value of $473,383.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,180,371.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,477 shares of company stock worth $6,486,117. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Baxter International in a report on Friday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. It offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

