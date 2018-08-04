IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX) Shares Sold by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 41.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 91,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,140 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $19,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories opened at $242.64 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -14.77. The company has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.69. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.09 and a 12-month high of $252.49.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $580.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.68 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 14.50% and a negative return on equity of 703.80%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Giovani Twigge sold 1,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.37, for a total value of $332,305.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jacqueline Studer sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.98, for a total transaction of $99,740.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,571 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,215 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $228.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.33.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. It operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.