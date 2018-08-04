Iconic Hits Market Cap of $23,957.00 (ICON)

Iconic (CURRENCY:ICON) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 4th. Over the last seven days, Iconic has traded flat against the US dollar. One Iconic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0404 or 0.00000558 BTC on exchanges. Iconic has a market cap of $23,957.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of Iconic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Iconic Profile

Iconic is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Iconic’s total supply is 592,894 coins. Iconic’s official Twitter account is @ICONICTOKEN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Iconic is iconicproject.com

Buying and Selling Iconic

Iconic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iconic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Iconic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

