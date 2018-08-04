ICF International (ICFI) Issues FY18 Earnings Guidance

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.70-$3.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $1295-$1335 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.27 billion.

ICF International traded up $4.50, hitting $78.05, during trading hours on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 482,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,636. ICF International has a 12 month low of $41.10 and a 12 month high of $80.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.10). ICF International had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $324.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. ICF International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that ICF International will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. ICF International’s payout ratio is 18.54%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ICF International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 5th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on ICF International to $77.00 and gave the stock an average rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital raised their target price on ICF International to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of ICF International in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised ICF International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.83.

In other ICF International news, Director Peter M. Schulte sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total value of $885,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 243,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,947,498.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 4,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $325,968.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,912 shares in the company, valued at $2,281,708. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,976 shares of company stock worth $3,656,923 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, and stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

