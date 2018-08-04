Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock (IEP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock (NASDAQ:IEP) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The conglomerate reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.34, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter. Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 11.30%.

Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.50. 108,899 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,105. Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock has a 12 month low of $49.13 and a 12 month high of $79.21. The firm has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IEP shares. BidaskClub lowered Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, automotive, energy, railcar, gaming, metals, mining, food packaging, real estate, and home fashion businesses in the United States, Germany, and Internationally. Its Investment segment operates various private investment funds.

