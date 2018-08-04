Ibstock (IBST) Upgraded to “Add” at Numis Securities

Numis Securities upgraded shares of Ibstock (LON:IBST) to an add rating in a report released on Tuesday morning. Numis Securities currently has GBX 270 ($3.55) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 310 ($4.07).

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt lifted their price objective on shares of Ibstock from GBX 285 ($3.74) to GBX 300 ($3.94) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Ibstock from GBX 312 ($4.10) to GBX 309 ($4.06) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. BNP Paribas lifted their price objective on shares of Ibstock from GBX 280 ($3.68) to GBX 310 ($4.07) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.07) price objective on shares of Ibstock in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ibstock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 295.44 ($3.88).

Shares of Ibstock opened at GBX 236.80 ($3.11) on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com. Ibstock has a one year low of GBX 197.50 ($2.59) and a one year high of GBX 299.10 ($3.93).

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete products in the United Kingdom and the United States. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products. The company also provides concrete lintels; precast products for the house building and rail sectors; and concrete architectural masonry walling blocks.

