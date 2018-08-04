Hyper Pay (HPY) Reaches Market Cap of $0.00

Hyper Pay (CURRENCY:HPY) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. In the last seven days, Hyper Pay has traded down 33.7% against the US dollar. Hyper Pay has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $119.00 worth of Hyper Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hyper Pay token can now be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00006149 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003421 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014280 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00012049 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000411 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00384071 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00195197 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000189 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00013020 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000795 BTC.

About Hyper Pay

Hyper Pay’s total supply is 2,650,000,000 tokens. Hyper Pay’s official website is hyperpay.tech . Hyper Pay’s official message board is weibo.com/u/6358820994?refer_flag=1005050010_&is_hot=1 . Hyper Pay’s official Twitter account is @hyperpay_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here

Hyper Pay Token Trading

Hyper Pay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyper Pay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hyper Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

