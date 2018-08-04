Hydrogenics (HYGS) Given a $10.00 Price Target by HC Wainwright Analysts

HC Wainwright set a $10.00 price target on Hydrogenics (NASDAQ:HYGS) (TSE:HYG) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HYGS. Roth Capital set a $9.00 target price on Hydrogenics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Hydrogenics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hydrogenics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hydrogenics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.38.

Hydrogenics traded down $0.05, reaching $5.95, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. 35,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,039. The firm has a market cap of $105.77 million, a P/E ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 0.72. Hydrogenics has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $11.99.

Hydrogenics (NASDAQ:HYGS) (TSE:HYG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The energy company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $7.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.65 million. Hydrogenics had a negative return on equity of 47.24% and a negative net margin of 22.86%. research analysts anticipate that Hydrogenics will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hydrogenics during the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hydrogenics during the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan lifted its holdings in shares of Hydrogenics by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 32,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hydrogenics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,087,243 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,915,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.73% of the company’s stock.

About Hydrogenics

Hydrogenics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures hydrogen generation products based on water electrolysis technology; and fuel cell products based on proton exchange membrane technology. It operates in two segments, OnSite Generation and Power Systems. The OnSite Generation segment develops products for industrial gas, hydrogen fueling, and renewable energy storage markets.

