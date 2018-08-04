Huron Consulting Group (HURN) Upgraded by Benchmark to Buy

Benchmark upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $52.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HURN. BidaskClub raised Huron Consulting Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Barrington Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Huron Consulting Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Huron Consulting Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Huron Consulting Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Huron Consulting Group traded up $1.35, reaching $46.40, during trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. 206,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,254. Huron Consulting Group has a twelve month low of $29.52 and a twelve month high of $48.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.12.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.02). Huron Consulting Group had a positive return on equity of 8.02% and a negative net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $197.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $709,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,038,473.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,426,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,360,000 after purchasing an additional 26,721 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 342,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,017,000 after purchasing an additional 17,703 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,360,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,595,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 9.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 730,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,832,000 after acquiring an additional 60,427 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational performance, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.