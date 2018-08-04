Hugo Boss AG Common Stock (BOSS) PT Set at €85.00 by Warburg Research

Hugo Boss AG Common Stock (ETR:BOSS) has been given a €85.00 ($100.00) target price by analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on BOSS. Berenberg Bank set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on shares of Hugo Boss AG Common Stock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Baader Bank set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on shares of Hugo Boss AG Common Stock and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hugo Boss AG Common Stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Societe Generale set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of Hugo Boss AG Common Stock and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on shares of Hugo Boss AG Common Stock and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €77.83 ($91.56).

BOSS stock opened at €70.10 ($82.47) on Thursday. Hugo Boss AG Common Stock has a 12 month low of €61.15 ($71.94) and a 12 month high of €81.34 ($95.69).

HUGO BOSS AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers modern apparel, eveningwear, sportswear, casualwear, shoes, and leather accessories, as well as licensed fragrances, eyewear, watches, children's fashion, home textiles, and writing instruments.

