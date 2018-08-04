Hub Group (HUBG) Sets New 12-Month High on Earnings Beat

Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $56.60 and last traded at $50.75, with a volume of 88137 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.15.

The transportation company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share.

Get Hub Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HUBG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Hub Group to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.36.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Hub Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hub Group by 47.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Hub Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in Hub Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Hub Group by 85.7% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 3,797 shares during the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, and logistics services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mode and Hub. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

See Also: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.