Hub Group (HUBG) Sets New 12-Month High on Earnings Beat

Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $56.60 and last traded at $50.75, with a volume of 88137 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.15.
The transportation company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HUBG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Hub Group to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.36.
The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Hub Group Company Profile
Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, and logistics services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mode and Hub. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.
