Huazhu Group (HTHT) Trading Down 10.4%

Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT)’s share price was down 10.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $33.35 and last traded at $34.76. Approximately 4,623,480 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 114% from the average daily volume of 2,159,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.78.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HTHT shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Huazhu Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Huazhu Group in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Benchmark raised their price target on Huazhu Group from $42.00 to $47.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.92 and a beta of 1.62.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $333.39 million during the quarter. Huazhu Group had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 13.89%. research analysts anticipate that Huazhu Group Ltd will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HTHT. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 135.0% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 93.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group during the first quarter worth about $270,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 27.3% during the first quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. 9.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

