HSBC Analysts Give Glencore (GLEN) a GBX 440 Price Target

HSBC set a GBX 440 ($5.78) price target on Glencore (LON:GLEN) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the natural resources company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Glencore to a top pick rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Liberum Capital reiterated a sell rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.94) price target on shares of Glencore in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a conviction-buy rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.83) price target on shares of Glencore in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Glencore in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a GBX 470 ($6.18) price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Glencore has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 419.65 ($5.51).

Get Glencore alerts:

Shares of GLEN opened at GBX 318.10 ($4.18) on Wednesday. Glencore has a 1-year low of GBX 270 ($3.55) and a 1-year high of GBX 416.91 ($5.48).

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.