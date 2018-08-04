Howe & Rusling Inc. Has $444,000 Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)

Howe & Rusling Inc. lowered its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth $106,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth $140,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 67.7% in the first quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 2,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John C. Martin sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total value of $3,406,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,067,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,006,625.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,839,500 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $77.93 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $64.27 and a one year high of $89.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.03.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.35. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 41.57%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 26.64%.

GILD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases.

