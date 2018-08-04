HOWDEN JOINERY/ADR (HWDJY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HOWDEN JOINERY/ADR (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $28.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Howden Joinery Group Plc is involved in the manufacture, sale and distribution of kitchens and joinery products. It offers kitchen cabinets and frontals, doors and worktops and breakfast bars; appliances. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany. Howden Joinery Group Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of HOWDEN JOINERY/ADR opened at $24.15 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.74. HOWDEN JOINERY/ADR has a one year low of $20.86 and a one year high of $28.54.

Howden Joinery Group Plc manufactures, distributes, and sells kitchens and joinery products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, doors and worktops, breakfast bars, ovens, dishwashers, fridge-freezers, built-under fridges, frontals, sinks, taps, flooring, hardware products, lighting products, joinery doors, and skirting and architrave products.

