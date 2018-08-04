Howard Hughes (HHC) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

News coverage about Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Howard Hughes earned a media sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.9260046390721 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Howard Hughes opened at $135.78 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.60 and a beta of 1.25. Howard Hughes has a 52 week low of $114.28 and a 52 week high of $142.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $161.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.77 million. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 15.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Howard Hughes will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HHC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 1st. Citigroup started coverage on Howard Hughes in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “$141.27” rating and issued a $171.00 price target on shares of Howard Hughes in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Howard Hughes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.33.

In other Howard Hughes news, insider Paul H. Layne sold 4,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $675,136.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,019,069. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Howard Hughes Company Profile

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Master Planned Communities, Operating Assets, and Strategic Developments. The Master Planned Communities segment develops and sells residential and commercial land.

