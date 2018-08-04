Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (HMHC) Announces Earnings Results

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a negative return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $375.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt traded down $0.40, reaching $5.80, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 619,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,607. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $12.25. The stock has a market cap of $783.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.09.

HMHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.94.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides content, services, and technology solutions for educational institutions and consumers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and Trade Publishing. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

