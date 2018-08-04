Horizon Technology Finance (HRZN) Downgraded by Compass Point

Compass Point downgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on HRZN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. National Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.25.

HRZN stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.00. 64,424 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,071. The firm has a market cap of $124.63 million, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.85. Horizon Technology Finance has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $11.88.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The investment management company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 9.41%. research analysts predict that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Elaine A. Sarsynski acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Gerald A. Michaud acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.08 per share, for a total transaction of $151,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 70,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,942.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,744 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 5,234 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 572.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 27,586 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 23,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 47,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 5,578 shares in the last quarter. 14.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

