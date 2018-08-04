HollyFrontier (HFC) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their buy rating on shares of HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a $70.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on HFC. ValuEngine upgraded HollyFrontier from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on HollyFrontier from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded HollyFrontier from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a hold rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of HollyFrontier in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on HollyFrontier from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.18.

HFC traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,625,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,289,401. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12. HollyFrontier has a 1 year low of $27.04 and a 1 year high of $83.28.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 7.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 22nd. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.90%.

In related news, Director Franklin Myers sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.43, for a total transaction of $2,022,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.97, for a total value of $566,790.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,102.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,271 shares of company stock valued at $13,591,907 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in HollyFrontier by 375.0% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in HollyFrontier during the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in HollyFrontier during the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in HollyFrontier during the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in HollyFrontier by 2,619.0% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

