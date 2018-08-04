Hoegh LNG Partners (HMLP) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Hoegh LNG Partners in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley set a $21.00 target price on shares of Hoegh LNG Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.60.

NYSE:HMLP traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.00. 195,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,119. The company has a market cap of $597.17 million, a PE ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.90. Hoegh LNG Partners has a 52-week low of $15.32 and a 52-week high of $19.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The shipping company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $34.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.08 million. Hoegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 39.78% and a return on equity of 11.64%. analysts expect that Hoegh LNG Partners will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 789,642 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,792,000 after purchasing an additional 280,444 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 565.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 324,726 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,261,000 after purchasing an additional 275,921 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 228,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 89,200 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 215.1% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 82,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares during the period. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hoegh LNG Partners Company Profile

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2018, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

