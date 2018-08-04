Hilltop (HTH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Hilltop Holdings’ shares have significantly underperformed the industry in the past three months. Moreover, the company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in only one of the trailing four quarters. Its second-quarter 2018 results were hurt by lower revenues. Pressure on margins (despite rise in interest rates) remains a major concern for the company. Furthermore, elevated expense levels, due to continued investments in franchise and inorganic growth strategy, is likely to hurt bottom line to some extent. While increasing loan demand and a strong balance sheet position are expected to support financials, expectations of lower mortgage volumes might be a negative for the company.”

HTH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Hilltop from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Compass Point raised Hilltop from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Hilltop from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Stephens reissued a hold rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Hilltop in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilltop has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.50.

HTH traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,598. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Hilltop has a twelve month low of $20.66 and a twelve month high of $28.32.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $384.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.27 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 6.76%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. analysts anticipate that Hilltop will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.87%.

In related news, insider Hill A. Feinberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total transaction of $1,135,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 881,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,029,198.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alan B. White sold 18,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $425,746.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 210,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,751,649.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hilltop by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Hilltop by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 61,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Hilltop by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 305,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Hilltop by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 169,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 5,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Hilltop by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 341,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,024,000 after purchasing an additional 6,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. Its Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial, industrial, and single family residential mortgage loans.

